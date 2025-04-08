JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 215.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

Shares of RAPP stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 84,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $323.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Young purchased 6,000 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $61,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,260. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi acquired 9,900 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

