Dean Valle Purchases 462 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 462 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$108.00 ($64.67) per share, with a total value of A$49,896.00 ($29,877.84).

Dean Valle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dean Valle bought 424 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$117.16 ($70.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,674.99 ($29,745.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88.

About Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $3.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 68.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

