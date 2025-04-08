Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $323.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

NYSE:TT traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.06. The stock had a trading volume of 586,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.54. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

