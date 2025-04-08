Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE FVRR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 253,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Fiverr International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fiverr International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

