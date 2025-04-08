Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $42.71. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 22,278 shares.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

