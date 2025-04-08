Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.74. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,011,535 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.