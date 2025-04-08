Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $11.29. Mesoblast shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 25,393 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

