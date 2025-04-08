KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.86, but opened at $48.66. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 26,841 shares.

KB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3,678.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,489,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

