ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $45.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 17,637,365 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

