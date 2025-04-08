ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $45.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 17,637,365 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.