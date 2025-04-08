Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $16.48. Afya shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 17,880 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Afya Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Afya by 2,115.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

