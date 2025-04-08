Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,322,000 after buying an additional 399,977 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Criteo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,126 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after buying an additional 713,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

