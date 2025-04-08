Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $19.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSK. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

FSK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

