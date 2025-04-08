Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,787. The firm has a market cap of $543.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.56. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

