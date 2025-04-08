Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 1,054,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.79, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 904.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 174.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 641,796 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,938 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

