Faithward Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

