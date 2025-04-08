ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $34.77. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 292,738 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $604.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
