ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $34.77. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 292,738 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $604.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

