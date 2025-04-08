Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.26. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 137,104 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Stock Up 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

The company has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.