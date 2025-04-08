Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.71, but opened at $292.12. Humana shares last traded at $286.68, with a volume of 407,294 shares traded.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.73 and its 200-day moving average is $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

