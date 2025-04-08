NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.60. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 220,459 shares.

NextDecade Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 923,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600,630 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,075,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.