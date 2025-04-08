Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.67 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

