Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.62, but opened at $78.78. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 60,951 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after acquiring an additional 371,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

