Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. 5,567,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

The company has a market cap of C$10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.08.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.