JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.12.

DoorDash Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. 1,220,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,085. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.69 and a beta of 1.69.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,443,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $146,094,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

