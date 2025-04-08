TD Cowen Cuts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $76.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. 3,505,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell by 13.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 10,193.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 418,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Shell by 35.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Shell by 76.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

