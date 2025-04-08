Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price rose 2.8% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 6,098,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,310,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after buying an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $198,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

