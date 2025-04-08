Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 395,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,417 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $7,467,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 103,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock worth $453,791,001. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.65.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

