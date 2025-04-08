Investors Purchase Large Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 82,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 376% compared to the average volume of 17,328 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

