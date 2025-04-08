Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average volume of 2,758 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 176,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 66,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
BDX stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 646,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $199.37 and a 1-year high of $251.99.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.10%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
