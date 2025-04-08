Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.46 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.