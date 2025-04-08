JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $41.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 138,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. NMI has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.