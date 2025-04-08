Legal & General Group Plc Has $593.46 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472,809 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $593,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

