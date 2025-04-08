ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ITT stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,762. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.