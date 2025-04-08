Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,381,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 295,758 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,958,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,879,000 after buying an additional 744,509 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,262,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,545,000 after buying an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $258,837.25. This represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

