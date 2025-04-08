Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

