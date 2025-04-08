International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,223,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,423,000 after acquiring an additional 194,814 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

