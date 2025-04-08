Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.0% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.47.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $517.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $267.76 and a one year high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.