The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

NYSE HIG traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 217,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

