AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Truist Financial

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $129.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

