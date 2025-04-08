Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. 1,437,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.97. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.