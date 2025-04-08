The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

