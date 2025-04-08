Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on March 7th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 139,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.45%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,564,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after buying an additional 44,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

