Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 132.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 117.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

