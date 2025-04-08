German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 34,647 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,647 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,387,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 92,596 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 289,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

