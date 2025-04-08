International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 236.68 ($3.01), with a volume of 1363433250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.40 ($2.86).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 334 ($4.25).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The company has a market cap of £14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.