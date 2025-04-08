Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 14.7% – Here’s Why

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.05). Approximately 3,498,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,518,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

