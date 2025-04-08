Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Up 70.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shot up 70.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 1,489,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 306,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.11 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.67, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.14.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

