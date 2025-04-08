MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

MYRG stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after acquiring an additional 159,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,368,000 after buying an additional 91,644 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

