Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 16,569,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,054,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £620,076.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

