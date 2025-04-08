Tandem Investment Partners LLC Takes $802,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,173,000 after purchasing an additional 468,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

