Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,091,514 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $450,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $6,878,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. This trade represents a 29.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock valued at $132,604,246. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOOD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

